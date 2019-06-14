Kirk Cousins' Football Camp gives kids a foundation for life beyond the lines

June 14, 2019 05:31 PM
Kirk Cousins' football camp is a big hit with the campers who participated at the University of St. Thomas on Friday afternoon. This is the first year for Cousins to hold a camp in Minnesota. He continues to run a camp in Michigan that he's been doing for seven years.
"Hopefully we'll have a positive impact on kids in the Twin Cities. It's fun to meet these kids and hear their stories of watching games last year. I met a set of brothers from Rapid City, South Dakota - they drove ten hours. When you hear of fans like that who will drive ten hours to be a part of this camp it means a great deal to us," says Kirk Cousins.
***To see more on Kirk Cousins and his football camp CLICK PLAY ABOVE***
Cousins teaches scripture from the Bible along with football at his camp since a lot of what he does is based on his faith in God.
"It's hard for me to put on a football camp and not talk about my faith. It is really the foundation for everything I do and football is a big part of that. So I wouldn't know how to share my story or talk about my game of football without mentioning my faith. We have Bible verses each day. Today is Proverbs 3:5-6, tomorrow is Galatians 6:7. We ask the kids to memorize the verses. For those who can recite the verses we have a little reward, so it's a lot of fun and hopefully we can use the game of football to parallel what it means to win in the game of life," Cousins adds.
Over 150 kids participated on Friday with ages ranging from 10-14 years old.
"Our camp is designed to help young men grow in their understanding of the game while helping them to grow in leadership, faith, and integrity," Cousins says.
This camp is a family affair for Cousins, his father Don and his wife Julie are also involved in the two day event. All proceeds from the camp will go to the Hope Fieldhouse in Rosemount, Minnesota.
Jeff Brioschi
Updated: June 14, 2019 05:31 PM
Created: June 14, 2019 04:49 PM
Copyright 2019 - KSTP-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company