Kirk Cousins' Football Camp gives kids a foundation for life beyond the lines

Cousins teaches scripture from the Bible along with football at his camp since a lot of what he does is based on his faith in God.

"It's hard for me to put on a football camp and not talk about my faith. It is really the foundation for everything I do and football is a big part of that. So I wouldn't know how to share my story or talk about my game of football without mentioning my faith. We have Bible verses each day. Today is Proverbs 3:5-6, tomorrow is Galatians 6:7. We ask the kids to memorize the verses. For those who can recite the verses we have a little reward, so it's a lot of fun and hopefully we can use the game of football to parallel what it means to win in the game of life," Cousins adds.

Over 150 kids participated on Friday with ages ranging from 10-14 years old.

"Our camp is designed to help young men grow in their understanding of the game while helping them to grow in leadership, faith, and integrity," Cousins says.

This camp is a family affair for Cousins, his father Don and his wife Julie are also involved in the two day event. All proceeds from the camp will go to the Hope Fieldhouse in Rosemount, Minnesota.