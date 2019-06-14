Advertisement

Kirk Cousins' Football Camp gives kids a foundation for life beyond the lines

June 14, 2019 05:31 PM

Kirk Cousins' football camp is a big hit with the campers who participated at the University of St. Thomas on Friday afternoon. This is the first year for Cousins to hold a camp in Minnesota. He continues to run a camp in Michigan that he's been doing for seven years.

"Hopefully we'll have a positive impact on kids in the Twin Cities. It's fun to meet these kids and hear their stories of watching games last year. I met a set of brothers from Rapid City, South Dakota - they drove ten hours. When you hear of fans like that who will drive ten hours to be a part of this camp it means a great deal to us," says Kirk Cousins.

Advertisement

***To see more on Kirk Cousins and his football camp CLICK PLAY ABOVE***

Cousins teaches scripture from the Bible along with football at his camp since a lot of what he does is based on his faith in God.

"It's hard for me to put on a football camp and not talk about my faith. It is really the foundation for everything I do and football is a big part of that. So I wouldn't know how to share my story or talk about my game of football without mentioning my faith. We have Bible verses each day.  Today is Proverbs 3:5-6, tomorrow is Galatians 6:7. We ask the kids to memorize the verses. For those who can recite the verses we have a little reward, so it's a lot of fun and hopefully we can use the game of football to parallel what it means to win in the game of life," Cousins adds.

Over 150 kids participated on Friday with ages ranging from 10-14 years old.

"Our camp is designed to help young men grow in their understanding of the game while helping them to grow in leadership, faith, and integrity," Cousins says.

This camp is a family affair for Cousins, his father Don and his wife Julie are also involved in the two day event. All proceeds from the camp will go to the Hope Fieldhouse in Rosemount, Minnesota.

Connect with KSTP


Join the conversation on our social media platforms. Share your comments on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

Credits

Jeff Brioschi

Updated: June 14, 2019 05:31 PM
Created: June 14, 2019 04:49 PM

Copyright 2019 - KSTP-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Advertisement

Top Stories

Sheriff's office launches investigation into arrests caught on tape

Sheriff's office launches investigation into arrests caught on tape

St. Paul Police Federation president blasts Police Chief's handling of officers' terminations

St. Paul Police Federation president blasts Police Chief's handling of officers' terminations

Chaska mother and daughter recovering from Scott County crash

Chaska mother and daughter recovering from Scott County crash

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Klobuchar says she supports Trump impeachment proceedings 'beginning now'

Regents unanimously approve proposal to extend alcohol sales at U of M games

Regents unanimously approve proposal to extend alcohol sales at U of M games

Walz signs bill reforming solitary confinement rules

Walz signs bill reforming solitary confinement rules

What's Trending

06/14/2019
08:21 PM
Judge grants American Airlines an order against 2 unions
06/14/2019
07:51 PM
Rash of child killings angers, frustrates St. Louis leaders
06/14/2019
07:22 PM
Tooth fragment testing OK'd in Colorado missing woman case
06/14/2019
07:22 PM
Virginia man home again as deportation fight continues
06/14/2019
06:21 PM
Mnuchin says 2020 deadline for Tubman $20 bill not possible
06/14/2019
05:51 PM
FAA proposes $715,000 fine for Allegiant over engine work
06/14/2019
02:21 PM
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride
06/13/2019
06:21 PM
Beach concerts at Jersey shore town cancelled for the birds
06/12/2019
07:21 PM
Badly-made fake license plate leads to arrest in California
Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sheriff's office launches investigation into arrests caught on tape
Sheriff's office launches investigation into arrests caught on tape
Chaska mother and daughter recovering from Scott County crash
Chaska mother and daughter recovering from Scott County crash
Minnesota man catches a mystery fish; Rare for its color, remarkable for its age
Minnesota man catches a mystery fish; Rare for its color, remarkable for its age
St. Paul Police Federation president blasts Police Chief's handling of officers' terminations
St. Paul Police Federation president blasts Police Chief's handling of officers' terminations
2 teens charged in connection to string of metro area burglaries
Brendan Andrew Durant (left) and Davion Masson Allyn.
Advertisement