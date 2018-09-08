Ahead of Season Opener, Vikings Host Kickoff Rally Outside Stadium

September 08, 2018 09:22 AM
Minnesota Vikings fans are preparing for a big weekend.
Sunday, the team will host the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.
It's the first Vikings game of the regular season. Saturday, fans can attend the official Vikings kickoff rally. It's at the Commons, right next to U.S. Bank Stadium, and it starts at 1 p.m.
There will be live music and a beer garden, and it's all free.
