Ahead of Season Opener, Vikings Host Kickoff Rally Outside Stadium

September 08, 2018 09:22 AM

Minnesota Vikings fans are preparing for a big weekend.

Sunday, the team will host the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

Advertisement

RELATED: Flashback Friday: 1998 Vikings Reflect on Triumph, Disappointment 20 Years Later

It's the first Vikings game of the regular season. Saturday, fans can attend the official Vikings kickoff rally. It's at the Commons, right next to U.S. Bank Stadium, and it starts at 1 p.m.

There will be live music and a beer garden, and it's all free.

Related Stories

Credits

KSTP

Created: September 08, 2018 09:22 AM

Copyright 2018 - KSTP-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Advertisement

Top Stories

1 Dead, 3 Hurt in North Minneapolis Shooting

1 Dead, 3 Hurt in North Minneapolis Shooting

The expected path of Tropical Storm Florence.

Tropical Storm Florence Continues Its Churn Toward US Coast

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, Chris Damian poses in Minneapolis.

Catholic Faithful Demand Change After Sex Abuse Scandals

A dandelion blows in the wind.

Cool Start Before Sunny, Seasonable Saturday

24 Hennepin County Employees Under Investigation

24 Hennepin County Employees Under Investigation

DVS Now Giving Itself Four Months to Send Out Driver's Licenses

DVS Now Giving Itself Four Months to Send Out Driver's Licenses

What's Trending

09/08/2018
09:51 AM
Catholic faithful demand change after sex abuse scandals
09/08/2018
02:51 AM
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
09/08/2018
12:21 AM
Another day at Tesla: Execs depart, Musk invites controversy
09/08/2018
12:21 AM
Another day at Tesla: Execs depart, Musk invites controversy
09/07/2018
03:51 PM
Stocks fall again on trade war, rate worries
09/07/2018
03:51 PM
Jobs to left, tariffs on right: Can US economy defy threats?
09/04/2018
11:51 AM
St. Louis apartment with kitchen-bathroom combo creates stir
08/31/2018
05:21 PM
Oregon officer rescues baby deer stuck in fence
08/30/2018
03:52 PM
College student finds 5-foot snake in dorm room
Advertisement

Most Read Stories

24 Hennepin County Employees Under Investigation
24 Hennepin County Employees Under Investigation
Police Locate Parents of 18-Month-Old Girl Found Walking Alone
Police Locate Parents of 18-Month-Old Girl Found Walking Alone
DVS Now Giving Itself Four Months to Send Out Driver's Licenses
DVS Now Giving Itself Four Months to Send Out Driver's Licenses
1 Dead, 3 Hurt in North Minneapolis Shooting
1 Dead, 3 Hurt in North Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis-Born Star Vince Vaughn Charged with DUI, Failing to Comply With Police
In this Sunday, June 10, 2018, booking photo released by the Manhattan Beach Police Department shows actor Vince Vaughn.
Advertisement