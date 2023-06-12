The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League kicks off their 2023 Trap Shooting Championship
Alyssa Buchanan, a sophomore on the Lakeville South Clay Target team joins us in studio with her coach Jason Kelvie to talk about the 2023 Trap Shooting Championship held at the Alexandria Shooting Park. This event will last 9 days and is expected to host nearly 8,000 student athletes.
