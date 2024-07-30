So Minnesota: Washington County Historic Courthouse

So Minnesota: Washington County Courthouse

One historic building in Stillwater stands above them all.

Overlooking the city, the Washington County Historic Courthouse is the oldest standing courthouse in Minnesota.

The beautiful building that served as the center of government for more than a century sits high on a bluff. The courthouse opened in 1870. The limestone foundation and brick facade soared as a landmark above the city.

“They were surprised they could build something this large out of brick at that time,” Jack Nord with the courthouse said. “The birth of Minnesota happened here, so it not only reflected the community itself, the wealth and prosperity but also the state in general.”

The building was designed for the courthouse, sheriff’s residence and county jail. The highlight of the courthouse can be found on top of the building, the imposing dome.

“It’s the best view of Stillwater from the dome,” Nord said. “You can see all the way across the valley.”

By 1975, Washington County outgrew the building and built a new courthouse. Now, the courthouse can be rented for events and is on the National Register of Historic Places.