So Minnesota: Largest Russian nesting dolls collection in the US

So Minnesota: Largest Russian nesting dolls collection in the U.S.

They’re tiny works of art that can give you a smile.

The largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the country is located at the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis.

“Sometimes you look at a nesting doll as a souvenir, but we have is real art,” curator Maria Zavialova said. “There’s always a little bit of a mystery. You see a doll, but you don’t know what’s inside, so it’s always like a discovery.”

The museum has 3,500 nesting dolls thanks to Robert Brokop, who donated the dolls to the museum after dedicating his life to collecting in his apartment.

“He had this amazing big collection that he housed in a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco,” Zavialova said. “It was an amazing place. All four walls, including windows, were shelves. Seven high and three or four dolls deep on each shelf. Thousands and thousands.”

The popularity of Russian nesting dolls dates back more than a century.

“They were shown at the World Expo in Paris 1900, and they became very popular,” Zavialova said. “Collectors began to order dolls from Russia.”

CLICK HERE for more information on how to see the nesting dolls at the Museum of Russian Art.

Watch all of Joe Mazan’s So Minnesota segments HERE.