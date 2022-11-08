So Minnesota: Afton ice cream parlor

One store in Afton has served up a sweet treat for more than a century.

Selma’s Ice Cream Parlor is the oldest ice cream shop in Minnesota.

The shop dates back to 1913, when Selma Swanson and her husband opened the parlor. Selma owned the business for more than 50 years.

So Minnesota Stories

A dozen years ago, Rebecca Nickerson bought the iconic business.

(KSTP-TV)

“It just really became an honor that we were able to carry on and do the work for it,” Nickerson said. “Every year, every day, every season I hear so many more stories. So many people go, ‘Hey, I’m bringing my grandkids here because my grandpa brought me here. I’m bringing my kids here now because my mom used to bring me here.'”

Selma’s Ice Cream Parlor usually opens in early April and closes in late October.