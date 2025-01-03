What’s Happening This Weekend: January 3-5
Minnesota Live Executive Producer Mike Marcotte shares what’s happening for the weekend of January 3, 2025.
- Ice Fest at Breezy Point Resort
- Ice Castles at State Fairgrounds
- Miracle at Big Rock in St. Croix Falls, WI
- GLOW Holiday Festival at CHS Field
- Magic of Lights at Viking Lakes, Eagan
- Winter Lights at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- Minnesota Holiday Lights Guide
- Minnesota Boychoir concerts at Landmark Center
- Theater Latté Da’s “Cinderella”, Minneapolis