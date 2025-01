Warroad Fishing Derby Preview

Katy Spoden from the Warroad Chamber of Commerce talks on the phone with Leah and Chris about the upcoming Warroad Fishing Derby on February 15.

If you want to order raffle tickets, send a letter to:

Warroad Area Chamber of Commerce

P.O. Box 551

Warroad, MN 56763

All mail-in ticket requests must be received by February 3, 2025.

For more information about the Derby, and to buy tickets for the event click here.