Visit Dario in North Loop
Chef Joe Rolle of Dario is here to share a fan favorite pasta recipe that you can recreate at home.
SPICY RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
CREATED BY CHEF JOE ROLLE, DARIO
Serves 2
Ingredients
½ yellow onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil, divided
¼ tsp chili flakes, plus another ½ tsp
¼ tsp dried oregano
1 teaspoon of sea salt
28 oz. can of whole plum San Marzano Tomatoes
12 oz. Dried Rigatoni
4 oz. ground spicy fennel sausage (or spicy Italian sausage)
1 tsp Calabrian Chili Peppers, chopped
1 tsp Cherry Peppers, chopped
4 oz. Vodka
3 Tablespoons Butter, cubed
4 oz. chicken broth
6 Basil Leaves, plus another 5 Basil leaves
1 tsp Sea Salt
4 oz. Parmesan Reggiano Cheese
Red pepper cream:
½ cup of heavy cream
½ red pepper
Directions
- Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and cook until translucent. Remove from heat.
- In a medium sized bowl, combine onion and garlic mixture, canned tomatoes, chili flakes, oregano, sea salt, and 2 tablespoons of water. Blend with immersion blender until smooth (or put in a normal blender instead of a bowl)
- Boil salted water. Add pasta to water and cook until 90% cooked. Should be al dente.
- While the pasta is cooking, heat a pan over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add sausage, calabrian chili peppers and chopped cherry peppers. Deglaze the pan with the vodka and cook for about 1-2 minutes to cook off the alcohol. Add 6 oz of tomato sauce, red pepper cream, cold cubed butter, chicken stock, basil and ½ tsp chili flakes. Cook until the sauce is pink in color. Add remaining teaspoon of sea salt.
- Once the pasta is cooked, add it to the sauce to finish cooking the pasta. Cook in the sauce for about 60-90 seconds while the sauce is simmering. Once pasta is coated, remove from the heat and add remaining 5 leaves of basil, grated Parmesan Reggiano and remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Serve in bowls and sprinkle with more Parmesan and basil.
Red Pepper Cream:
- Broil red pepper until charred all over. Put it in a bowl and cover to let it steam. Once it cools down, peel.
- Heat cream in a small saucepan until just warm.
- Combine pepper and cream in a blender and puree until smooth.
Tips:
- If the sauce is too loose, add more cheese.
- If the sauce is too tight, add some pasta water or chicken stock.
- Make sure to add the cheese when the heat is off.
Related Links: