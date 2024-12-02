Visit Dario in North Loop

By KSTP

Chef Joe Rolle of Dario is here to share a fan favorite pasta recipe that you can recreate at home.

SPICY RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
CREATED BY CHEF JOE ROLLE, DARIO

Serves 2

Ingredients

½ yellow onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil, divided
¼ tsp chili flakes, plus another ½ tsp
¼ tsp dried oregano

1 teaspoon of sea salt
28 oz. can of whole plum San Marzano Tomatoes

12 oz. Dried Rigatoni

4 oz. ground spicy fennel sausage (or spicy Italian sausage)
1 tsp Calabrian Chili Peppers, chopped
1 tsp Cherry Peppers, chopped
4 oz. Vodka
3 Tablespoons Butter, cubed
4 oz. chicken broth
6 Basil Leaves, plus another 5 Basil leaves
1 tsp Sea Salt
4 oz. Parmesan Reggiano Cheese

Red pepper cream:

½ cup of heavy cream

½ red pepper

Directions

  1. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and cook until translucent. Remove from heat.
  2. In a medium sized bowl, combine onion and garlic mixture, canned tomatoes, chili flakes, oregano, sea salt, and 2 tablespoons of water.  Blend with immersion blender until smooth  (or put in a normal blender instead of a bowl)
  3. Boil salted water.  Add pasta to water and cook until 90% cooked. Should be al dente.
  4. While the pasta is cooking, heat a pan over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.  Add sausage, calabrian chili peppers and chopped cherry peppers.  Deglaze the pan with the vodka and cook for about 1-2 minutes to cook off the alcohol.  Add 6 oz of tomato sauce, red pepper cream, cold cubed butter, chicken stock, basil and ½ tsp chili flakes. Cook until the sauce is pink in color.  Add remaining teaspoon of sea salt.
  5. Once the pasta is cooked, add it to the sauce to finish cooking the pasta.  Cook in the sauce for about 60-90 seconds while the sauce is simmering.  Once pasta is coated, remove from the heat and add remaining 5 leaves of basil, grated Parmesan Reggiano and remaining tablespoon of olive oil.  Serve in bowls and sprinkle with more Parmesan and basil.

Red Pepper Cream:

  1. Broil red pepper until charred all over.  Put it in a bowl and cover to let it steam.  Once it cools down, peel.
  2. Heat cream in a small saucepan until just warm.
  3. Combine pepper and cream in a blender and puree until smooth.  

Tips:

  • If the sauce is too loose, add more cheese.
  • If the sauce is too tight, add some pasta water or chicken stock.
  • Make sure to add the cheese when the heat is off.

