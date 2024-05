Kenny Johnson from WDIO-TV previews an opportunity where you can explore the Duluth Armory as part of 2024’s Duluth Dylan Fest.

The tours of the Duluth Armory take place May 25 from 10 A.M. until 12 P.M. To learn more, click here.

Duluth Dylan Fest are May 21 – 26. For the events schedule, click here.