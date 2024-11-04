The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book
The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book is a compilation of some of the best cookie recipes submitted to the Minnesota Star Tribune for their annual cookie recipe contest. It's on sale tomorrow, and we are joined by Lee Svitak Dean, long time food editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune, to learn more.
The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book is a compilation of some of the best cookie recipes submitted to the Minnesota Star Tribune for their annual cookie recipe contest. It’s on sale tomorrow, and we are joined by Lee Svitak Dean, long time food editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune, to learn more.
Related Links: