The Burnett Dairy Store
Baihly Warfield from WDIO in Duluth stops by the new family-owned Burnett Dairy Store and tries some of their cheeses.
Duluth Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting Friday, September 27, 2:00pm to 6:00pm
Giveaways!
- Grand prize giveaway – Farm to Fork experience for 6 people….visit one of our farms for a tour then go to the cheese manufacturing plant for a tour, ending the day with a private cheese tasting with our Master Cheesemaker. OR … have a private cheese tasting with our Master Cheesemaker in the Duluth store. Winner announced at the end of the event
- Grand prize giveaway – 2 night stay at RiverWest and a free dinner Burnett Dairy Duluth Cheese Store courtesy of RiverWest.
- Raffle for a free bike courtesy of Bernicks)
Deals/bargains
- 15% off everything in the store from 2pm to 6pm
- “Cheese Cash” – spend $40 you get $5, spend $80 you get $10