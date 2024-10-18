The Art of the Heart Sale
Couple from Golden Valley, Rhoda and Dave Michaelynn, founded the Art of the Heart sale, where they sell handcrafted art and donate money raised to a mental health organization to honor their son. This sale is happening tomorrow in Golden Valley and will feature over 1,000 pieces of handmade art. Proceeds will go to Change the Outcome.
Couple from Golden Valley, Rhoda and Dave Michaelynn, founded the Art of the Heart sale, where they sell handcrafted art and donate money raised to a mental health organization to honor their son. This sale is happening tomorrow in Golden Valley and will feature over 1,000 pieces of handmade art. Proceeds will go to Change the Outcome.
Related Links: