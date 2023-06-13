The 16th annual Rod Simons Memorial Golf for the Gift of Adoption tournament
The 16th annual Rod Simons Memorial Golf for the Gift of Adoption tournament
Pam and Annie Simons, Rod Simons wife and daughter, as well as the organizers of the 16th annual Rod Simons Memorial Golf for the Gift of Adoption tournament join us in studio to discuss the motivation and importance behind the event. The tournament will be held at the Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wisconsin on June 20.
Related Links
The Gift of Adoption Celebrity Tournament