Summer activities to visit in Rochester
Rochester might be known as the home of Mayo Clinic, but it’s also the host of many fun-filled events during the summer! Interim executive director Kathleen Harrington from Rochester Downtown Alliance stops by Minnesota Live to share more about the events visitors can look forward to.
Rochester Downtown Alliance
Games on the Go
Pop-Up Art Cart
Sidewalk Sessions
Spark in Central Park
Thursdays Downtown
Dogs Downtown