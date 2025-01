If you think of stained glass windows, you would probably start at a church. But in Ely, beautiful stained glass is on display at their public library. Baihly Warfield from KSTP sister station, WDIO, has more.

You can watch Baihly on WDIO’s “The Lift.” The show streams live weekdays at 4:30 P.M. online. Segments can be found on WDIO’s website.