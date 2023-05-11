St. Cloud Restaurant Week

By KSTP

St. Cloud Restaurant Week

Dozens of restaurants are preparing for the second-ever St. Cloud Restaurant Week. Lynn Hubbard from Visit St. Cloud joins us today with a preview of this fun week!

Dozens of restaurants are preparing for the second-ever St. Cloud Restaurant Week. Lynn Hubbard from Visit St. Cloud joins us today with a preview of this fun week!

Related links:

Visit St. Cloud: St. Cloud Restaurant Week website

Kohinoor Bar and Grill website

Christine’s Cheesecakes website

Arroy Thai and Filipino Restaurant website