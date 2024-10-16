Some Like It Hot: The Musical
There's a musical on stage right now at the Orpheum that's based on the 1959 classic movie Some Like It Hot. One of the show's stars, Tavis Kordell, joins Minnesota Live to tell us about some of the differences from the film to the stage.
