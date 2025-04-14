Soul Grain Granola
Sylvia Williams, the co-founder of Soul Grain, gives us an overview of their company and the latest on one of the many awards they have won.
Purple Sweet Potato Tart
Filling:
2 pounds purple sweet potato puree
1/2 cup melted butter
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3 eggs
1 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons vanilla
Purple Grain Pate Sucree
1 cup granulated sugar
14 ounces unsalted butter
Scant 1 tablespoon salt
1 egg
1 egg yolk
22 ounces pastry flour
3 ounces almond flour
1/4 cup Purple Grain granola, crushed For Pate Sucree: Cream butter, sugar and salt in a stand mixer.
Add egg and egg yolk and combine. Add in flours and granola
and mix until combined. Press into tart pan and bake at 350 for
10 minutes. Prepare filling by combining all the ingredients. Pour
into prepared pan and bake for about 45 minutes, or until middle
is set.