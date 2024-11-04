Operation Warm
Through Mid-November, The Buttered Tin and St. Paul Fire Department are teaming up for 'Operation Warm', an annual fundraiser that provides coats and winter wear for folks who need them. Kendall Mark from MyTalk 107.1 is live in Lowertown St. Paul with more.
