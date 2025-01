New Year Book Recommendations

Bookstagrammer Keeley Norton joins Chris and Leah in studio with five of her favorite reads of 2024. Follow her on Instagram for more recommendations here.

Her recommendations for today are:

• Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty

• The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

• The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

• Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore

• Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy