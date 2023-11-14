National Pickle Day
Today is National Pickle Day! We were joined by Jim Taugher, the owner of Fermentation Station, to learn all about pickles and the different kinds that he makes.
Related Links:
Punch Pickles! Soup Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
1 jar Punch Pickles! (finely chopped)
Punch Pickles! juice (1 jar’s worth)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
7 cups vegetable broth (or water)
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup white sugar
2Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 Garlic clove (minced)
1 Tbsp Onion Powder
1 Tsp Dill Weed
1 Tsp curry Powder
1/2 Tsp White Pepper
2 Bay Leaves
2 Cups Warm Milk
DIRECTIONS
- Melt butter in medium stock pot (medium heat)
- Whisk in the flour and cook until it turns from white to pale beige (2 to 3 minutes)
- Whisk in the vegetable broth (or water) and bring to a boil. Mixture should begin to thicken.
- Add the Punch Pickles, pickle juice, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings.
- Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 5 minutes. whisking frequently
- Remove from heat, whisk in the milk
- Remove bay leaves before serving
- Enjoy!