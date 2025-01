Must See Museums: Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall

After the Civil War, as veteran’s stepped into their post-war lives, Grand Army of the Republic Halls (G.A.R. Halls) were formed. They served as meeting places for veterans. Photojournalist Bill Middeke takes us inside one of the two last remaining G.A.R. Halls in use in Minnesota.

