Meet the Minnesota Makers: Taste Makers

Michelle Sharp is the creator of Meet the Minnesota Makers, a site where you’ll find behind-the-scenes stories of the local business owners, recipes with local ingredients, and a gift guide for all your special occasions. Michelle joins us with some makers you can find in the grocery store.

Featured businesses:

Click here to sign up for the Taste Makers class at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on Saturday, March 8 to meet, sample, and learn from three local small business owners — an solar-powered mushroom farm in LeRoy, a macaron maker in St Paul who creates cartoon characters, and grass-fed beef farm near Rushford.