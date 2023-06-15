Local, edible goods made by cottage food producers
Sina Pleggenkuhle, director of communications for the Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association, joins us in studio with products made by cottage food producers in Minnesota. Sina also tells Chris and Megan about the Cottage Food Law, and how it allows individuals to craft edible goods.
