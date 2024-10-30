Live with Elizabeth: Whipped Feta Dip

By KSTP

Live with Elizabeth: Whipped Feta Dip

Everyone needs a few good dip recipes, whether it's for snacking on football Sundays or setting out as an after school snack. Twin Cities Live host Elizabeth Ries gives a fresh idea on classic dips with a tangy and creamy whipped feta dip.

Everyone needs a few good dip recipes, whether it’s for snacking on football Sundays or setting out as an after school snack. Twin Cities Live host Elizabeth Ries gives a fresh idea on classic dips with a tangy and creamy whipped feta dip.

Related Links:

Home to Homestead