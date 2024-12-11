Live with Elizabeth: Cranberry Streusel Muffin
Twin Cities Live host, Elizabeth Ries joins us live from her kitchen with a special guest and a delicious recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp salt
- 6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
For the streusel topping:
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup oats
- 4 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 1/4 tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 2350 degrees. Line 2 muffin pans with cupcake liners. Note that this recipe should make 16 muffins.
- Combine flour through salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine butter through vanilla. Stir to combine and add to the dry ingredients, folding until just combined.
- Gently fold in the cranberries, making sure to not overmix.
- In a food processor, combine all ingredients for the streusel and pulse until combined. Top each muffin with the streusel and bake for 15 minutes until muffins are baked through. Use a toothpick or cake tester – if it comes out clean, they’re done!
- Allow to cool on a cooling rack and enjoy warm.
