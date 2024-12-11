Live with Elizabeth: Cranberry Streusel Muffin

By KSTP

Twin Cities Live host, Elizabeth Ries joins us live from her kitchen with a special guest and a delicious recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries

For the streusel topping:

  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup oats
  • 4 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 2350 degrees. Line 2 muffin pans with cupcake liners. Note that this recipe should make 16 muffins. 
  2. Combine flour through salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine butter through vanilla. Stir to combine and add to the dry ingredients, folding until just combined. 
  3. Gently fold in the cranberries, making sure to not overmix. 
  4. In a food processor, combine all ingredients for the streusel and pulse until combined. Top each muffin with the streusel and bake for 15 minutes until muffins are baked through. Use a toothpick or cake tester – if it comes out clean, they’re done!
  5. Allow to cool on a cooling rack and enjoy warm.

