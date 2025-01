The company Minnesota Ice is vying for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS record title for the largest ice maze! It’s all a part of The Minnesota Ice Festival at Viking Lakes in Eagan. Hutch from KS95 previews the record attempt and the Festival, which runs through February 16.

You can listen to Hutch weekdays from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. on 94.5 FM, KS95.

