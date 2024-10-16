LeDuc Historic Estate
There are just a few days this year left to visit a home in Hastings that's known for its historical significance. Matt Carter, with the Dakota County Historical Society, and Angelica Maier, from the Minnesota Historical Society to talk about the LeDuc Historic Estate.
