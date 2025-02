Minnesota is home to the country’s largest jigsaw puzzle competition and it takes place during the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Sarah Schuler’s puzzling team was among the competitors and recently placed 4th in the world at the World Jigsaw Contest in Spain. Sarah and Cynthia Schreiner Smith, chair of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Puzzle competition show us how it’s done.

Click here to find an upcoming jigsaw puzzle contest