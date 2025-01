Groveland Gallery in Minneapolis is featuring the work of Fred Anderson, a Cambridge resident who creates landscape pieces out of his car. Anderson, along with Groveland Gallery Manager Muriel Lang, stop by the Minnesota Live studio.

“Views from the Car Window” runs January 25 – March 8, 2025 at Groveland Gallery in Minneapolis.

