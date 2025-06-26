A new book from Minnesota authors, Kitchens of Hope, aims to share cultures, stories and recipes from across the world. Author Lee Svitak Dean and contributor Alena Levina join us to tell us more.

(Holodnik) Summer Beet Soup

3-4 eggs for garnish

1 ½ pounds red beets (3 large or 8 small)

1 quart plain, whole-milk kefir; or buttermilk

2 tsp salt

1 tsp granulated sugar

1 small onion or 3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 bunch fresh dill, chopped, or 1 Tbsp dried, and more fresh dill for garnish

3-4 small cucumbers, diced

Sour cream, radishes, or croutons for garnish

Instructions:

Scrub the beets and cut off the greens. Place the beets in a pot, cover them generously with water, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook the beets until just soft, about 30-40 minutes. Drain and discard the water and let the beets cool. To peel them easily, push firmly near the top end of the beet and the skin should slide off.

In a larg bowl or pot, comine the kefir (or buttermilk) with 5 cups water. Grate the beets (there should be about 2 cups) and add to the kefir mixture. Add salt and sugar, then the onions, dill, and cucumbers. Cover and refrigerate for several hours.

To serve: Divide the chilled soup into bowls. Garnish with fresh dill, a dollop of sour cream, radish slices and/or croutons. Peel the hard cooked eggs and slice them in half. Garnish each bowl with half of an egg.

(Holodnik) Summer Beet Soup 3-4 eggs for garnish

1 ½ pounds red beets (3 large or 8 small)

1 quart plain, whole-milk kefir; or buttermilk

2 tsp salt

1 tsp granulated sugar

1 small onion or 3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 bunch fresh dill, chopped, or 1 Tbsp dried, and more fresh dill for garnish

3-4 small cucumbers, diced

Sour cream, radishes, or croutons for garnish Instructions: Scrub the beets and cut off the greens. Place the beets in a pot, cover them generously with water, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook the beets until just soft, about 30-40 minutes. Drain and discard the water and let the beets cool. To peel them easily, push firmly near the top end of the beet and the skin should slide off. In a larg bowl or pot, comine the kefir (or buttermilk) with 5 cups water. Grate the beets (there should be about 2 cups) and add to the kefir mixture. Add salt and sugar, then the onions, dill, and cucumbers. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. To serve: Divide the chilled soup into bowls. Garnish with fresh dill, a dollop of sour cream, radish slices and/or croutons. Peel the hard cooked eggs and slice them in half. Garnish each bowl with half of an egg.