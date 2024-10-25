Khue’s Kitchen Pop-Up Event
Working in the restaurant industry has always been a part of Chef Eric Pham’s life. Now, he is on the journey to open his own restaurant, Khue’s Kitchen. Eric joins us today to give us a preview of his pop-up event at Spoon and Stable happening tonight, October 25th from 4pm-10pm.
