Irish Soda Bread
Five Eyewitness news producer Emma Wilson recently took a trip to Ireland, where she was inspired to perfect a recipe for Irish Soda Bread. She’s sharing the recipe with us.
Irish Soda Bread
3 c. flour — can mix white and wheat
1 tsp baking soda
Pinch of salt
1 1/3 c. buttermilk
1 egg
1 tsp honey
Optional Mix Ins Ideas: herbs and cheese, currants, oats, its very customizable with what you have on hand!)
DIRECTIONS:
(1. Preheat oven to 375°
2. Butter and line pan or tin — I prefer to use a dutch oven, but a loaf pan works too, or you can even try it free form on a baking sheet!
3. Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt
4. Stir in any additional mix ins
5. Measure out buttermilk in a glass measuring cup and then whisk in the honey and egg
6. Make a well in the dry ingredients and gradually pour in the wet ingredients while mixing
7. Stir together until a dough forms — I usually use a fork
8. As the dough comes together, you can use your hands to pull it into a ball shape. Try not to mix it too much or the dough will get tough
9. Once dough is shaped, add to pan and cut a deep cross in the top of the dough
10. Bake at 375° for about 40 minutes.
11. Serve with Irish favorites like colcannon and shepherd’s pie, soup or just enjoy with butter!