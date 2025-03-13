Five Eyewitness news producer Emma Wilson recently took a trip to Ireland, where she was inspired to perfect a recipe for Irish Soda Bread. She’s sharing the recipe with us.

Irish Soda Bread

3 c. flour — can mix white and wheat

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 1/3 c. buttermilk

1 egg

1 tsp honey

Optional Mix Ins Ideas: herbs and cheese, currants, oats, its very customizable with what you have on hand!)



DIRECTIONS:

(1. Preheat oven to 375°

2. Butter and line pan or tin — I prefer to use a dutch oven, but a loaf pan works too, or you can even try it free form on a baking sheet!

3. Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt

4. Stir in any additional mix ins

5. Measure out buttermilk in a glass measuring cup and then whisk in the honey and egg

6. Make a well in the dry ingredients and gradually pour in the wet ingredients while mixing

7. Stir together until a dough forms — I usually use a fork

8. As the dough comes together, you can use your hands to pull it into a ball shape. Try not to mix it too much or the dough will get tough

9. Once dough is shaped, add to pan and cut a deep cross in the top of the dough

10. Bake at 375° for about 40 minutes.

11. Serve with Irish favorites like colcannon and shepherd’s pie, soup or just enjoy with butter!

