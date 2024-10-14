Hubbard Helps: Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief

By KSTP

Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief

5 Eyewitness News and other Hubbard Broadcasting TV and Radio Stations in Minnesota want to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Help us raise money to support Direct Relief, a non-profit working to provide emergency medical relief and disaster assistance across the Southeast. Vice President of Corporate Engagement at Direct Relief, Tom Roane, joins us via Zoom.

Link to Donate