Hubbard Helps: Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief
5 Eyewitness News and other Hubbard Broadcasting TV and Radio Stations in Minnesota want to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Help us raise money to support Direct Relief, a non-profit working to provide emergency medical relief and disaster assistance across the Southeast. Vice President of Corporate Engagement at Direct Relief, Tom Roane, joins us via Zoom.
5 Eyewitness News and other Hubbard Broadcasting TV and Radio Stations in Minnesota want to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Help us raise money to support Direct Relief, a non-profit working to provide emergency medical relief and disaster assistance across the Southeast. Vice President of Corporate Engagement at Direct Relief, Tom Roane, joins us via Zoom.
Related Links: