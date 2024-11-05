Holiday Event Roundup
There are only 50 days left until Christmas, so it's time to start planning some fun activities with family and friends. Betsy Melin, Minnesota Live producer and 'Certified Holiday Enthusiast' joins us with some event options that are coming up.
There are only 50 days left until Christmas, so it’s time to start planning some fun activities with family and friends. Betsy Melin, Minnesota Live producer and ‘Certified Holiday Enthusiast’ joins us with some event options that are coming up.
Related Links:
The Grinch at The Children’s Theatre
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at The Orpheum
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Winter Lights