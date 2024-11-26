Holiday Breakfast Items – Clay Coyote

Morgan Baum from Clay Coyote gives us her recipe for Breakfast Strata and tells us about items from Clay Coyote she uses to make the perfect holiday breakfast.

Breakfast Strata Recipe

Ingredients:

8-10 eggs beaten

1 cup milk or cream

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

2 cups day old bread, cubed

½ onion, diced

8 ounce frozen spinach, drained

optional: 8 ounces shredded cheese, any kind, we like gruyère or fontina

optional: 1 cup meat — bacon, ham, or sausage

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Directions:

Sauté onions and spinach in oil, if you’re using a meat sauté it along with the onions and spinach.

If you make it the night before, which we recommend, take it out of the fridge for about an hour to let it come to room temperature before putting it in the oven. That gives the custard a great place to start in the baking process

Beat eggs, milk, mustard, and salt/pepper.

Spread cubed bread out, spread spinach and onion, and pour egg mixture over.

Bake for 60-75 minutes in a 350 F oven. The top will be lightly browned and when jiggled and the middle doesn’t move a lot. You can also use a thermometer to check the temp, it is done when it reads 160 F .

Remove from the oven and let it set for at least 10 minutes.

