Here’s how much turkey you actually need to buy for Thanksgiving dinner
American families are projected to spend more money than ever on Thanksgiving dinner. We wanted to help save you money and avoid waste – so we asked Jamie Preuss about how much food we should actually be buying for the big meal.
Jamie also shared four appetizers she recommends hosts make, if their guests are arriving a few hours before the meal.
Jamie’s recipes:
Rosemary and Maple Roasted Nuts
Pistachio and Cranberry Goat Cheese Log
You can find more recipes from Jamie on her website.