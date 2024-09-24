Hackensack Chainsaw Event
Minnesota Live loves to talk about Lucette Diana Kensack, Paul Bunyan's 17-foot tall girlfriend. Lucette is located in Hackensack, but this little town goes much deeper than Lucette. Their annual Chainsaw Event is a festival where wood carvers from around the world take logs and turn them into pieces of art. The event's coordinator, Missy Smieja, joins us via Zoom.
