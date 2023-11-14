Chef Jametta Raspberry shared how she makes green bean casserole.

Recipe:

1/4 c EVOO

2 Large Shallots minced

1.5-pound Wild mushrooms sliced

3 cloves of garlic minced

Thyme

Rosemary

Sage

Chives

Splash of white wine

1-pound green beans

Cream or milk

Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Croutons

–Blanch green beans

–Saute shallots with garlic in olive oil

–Add the wild mushrooms and saute until golden brown

–Deglaze the pan with white wine and reduce

–Add cream and milk

–Add cheese and stir until thick

–Add blanched beans

–Season with chopped fresh herbs and salt and pepper

Make croutons with evoo, leftover herbs and cheese.

Top with croutons and bake in the oven until golden and bubbly.)