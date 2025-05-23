Though Minnesota might not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of the Civil War, thousands of Minnesotans served. When they returned home, many communities built dedicated spaces for veterans to gather and connect.

Today, only two Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Halls remain in Minnesota, though there were once over a hundred throughout the state. Photojournalist Bill Middeke visited one of the remaining GAR Halls in Grand Meadow for this week’s Must See Museum.

For information on the Meadow Fest at Grand Meadow GAR Hall, click here.