Good Grief, What’s for Dinner?
The Grief Club is a Chanhassen-based non-profit that offers free counseling to families with children who have lost a loved one. Recently the organization published it's very first cookbook called Good Grief, What's For Dinner? to help share the strong connection between food and grief. Executive Director and Co-Founder, Sarah Kroenke, joins us with the story behind the cookbook and a special recipe.
