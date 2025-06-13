Laurie Crowell, owner of the Golden Fig, joins Chris and Megan to chat about some of her favorite American-made products!

The strawberries used are from Lorence Berry Farm in Northfield.

Strawberry Rhubarb Cake

Ingredients

1 stick butter, softened

1/3 C granulated sugar

1/3 C brown sugar

1 TB lemon zest

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 C buttermilk

2 C flour

1 TB baking powder

2 C rhubarb diced

2 C strawberries coarse chopped

Raw sugar for topping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, on medium, beat sugars, room temp. butter and lemon zest until fluffy (about 5 mins)

Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition.

Add in vanilla bean paste and mix for one more minute.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.

Add flour mixture to butter mixture and gently mix until JUST combined,

Slowly add buttermilk with mixer on low and mix until just combined.

Stir in rhubarb and strawberries.

Transfer into 8 x 8 baking dish or two loaf pans.

Sprinkle top with raw/coarse sugar

Bake until toothpick inserted comes out clean.

8×8 took about 30 minutes in my oven, but they are all different!