By KSTP

Laurie Crowell, owner of the Golden Fig, joins Chris and Megan to chat about some of her favorite American-made products!

The strawberries used are from Lorence Berry Farm in Northfield.

Strawberry Rhubarb Cake

Ingredients

  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 1/3 C granulated sugar
  • 1/3 C brown sugar
  • 1 TB lemon zest
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 3/4 C buttermilk
  • 2 C flour
  • 1 TB baking powder
  • 2 C rhubarb diced
  • 2 C strawberries coarse chopped
  • Raw sugar for topping

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • In a large bowl, on medium, beat sugars, room temp. butter and lemon zest until fluffy  (about 5 mins)
  • Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition.
  • Add in vanilla bean paste and mix for one more minute.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.
  • Add flour mixture to butter mixture and gently mix until JUST combined,
  • Slowly add buttermilk with mixer on low and mix until just combined.
  • Stir in rhubarb and strawberries. 
  • Transfer into 8 x 8 baking dish or two loaf pans.
  • Sprinkle top with raw/coarse sugar
  • Bake until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  • 8×8 took about 30 minutes in my oven, but they are all different!