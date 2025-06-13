Golden Fig
Laurie Crowell, owner of the Golden Fig, joins Chris and Megan to chat about some of her favorite American-made products!
The strawberries used are from Lorence Berry Farm in Northfield.
Strawberry Rhubarb Cake
Ingredients
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1/3 C granulated sugar
- 1/3 C brown sugar
- 1 TB lemon zest
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 3/4 C buttermilk
- 2 C flour
- 1 TB baking powder
- 2 C rhubarb diced
- 2 C strawberries coarse chopped
- Raw sugar for topping
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large bowl, on medium, beat sugars, room temp. butter and lemon zest until fluffy (about 5 mins)
- Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition.
- Add in vanilla bean paste and mix for one more minute.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.
- Add flour mixture to butter mixture and gently mix until JUST combined,
- Slowly add buttermilk with mixer on low and mix until just combined.
- Stir in rhubarb and strawberries.
- Transfer into 8 x 8 baking dish or two loaf pans.
- Sprinkle top with raw/coarse sugar
- Bake until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- 8×8 took about 30 minutes in my oven, but they are all different!