Gifts for Bird Lovers

By KSTP

Smith + Trade Mercantile offers gifts for bird lovers made by local makers. Owner Kelli Kaufer gives us a sampling.

Featured:

  • Metal Wood Designs
  • Sweet Love Adornments
  • WildDots Art
  • Bird Dog Studio
  • Adam Turner Visuals 
  • Dotplaid
  • Feather Thief 
  • The Knotty Dane
  • Stained Glass Evolution
  • Dennis Sterner

If you would like to be an artisan at Smith + Trade, there is an Artisan Call: in Crosby tomorrow, they are taking entries until the end of day today, Friday. 

  • For more information on Crosby location, click here. (Entries are being taken until end of day, 4/11.)
  • For more information on Stillwater location, click here.