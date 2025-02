When Anna Schuh, from Kelliher, Minnesota, was in a serious car crash three years ago, she received care from first responders on the scene with the use of life-saving equipment. Now she is raising funds for the Kelliher first responders.

You can send donations to:

217 Main St E

PO Box 256

Kelliher, MN 56650



email: citykelr@paulbunyan.net



Attention: Kelliher First Responders