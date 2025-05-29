Farmer’s Markets

Sina War with the Minnesota Farmers Market Association shares some recipes with produce you can find at the farmers markets.

Rhubarb Lemonade

1 cup chopped rhubarb

2 cups premade lemonade

Honey or sugar to taste – optional

Instructions:

1. Simmer rhubarb with ½ cup water until soft – about 10 min

2. Strain and mix the pink rhubarb syrup into lemonade.

3. Chill and serve over ice

Cucumber Spring Rolls with Fresh Herbs

Cucumber, julienned

Lettuce leaves

Fresh mint and basil

Rice paper wrappers

Instructions:

1. Dip rice paper in warm water to soften.

2. Layer lettuce, cucumber, and herbs in the center.

3. Roll tightly and serve with dipping sauce — peanut, soy-lime, etc.

Jalapeno & Cheese Chicken Brats from Bar 5 Meats

Chicken brats from Bar 5 Meats

Optional: buns, mustard, or any condiment

Instructions:

1. Grill brats over medium heat until cooked through — internal temp 165°F

2. Serve on a bun or with grilled spring veggies.