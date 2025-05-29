Farmer’s Markets
Sina War with the Minnesota Farmers Market Association shares some recipes with produce you can find at the farmers markets.
Rhubarb Lemonade
1 cup chopped rhubarb
2 cups premade lemonade
Honey or sugar to taste – optional
Instructions:
1. Simmer rhubarb with ½ cup water until soft – about 10 min
2. Strain and mix the pink rhubarb syrup into lemonade.
3. Chill and serve over ice
Cucumber Spring Rolls with Fresh Herbs
Cucumber, julienned
Lettuce leaves
Fresh mint and basil
Rice paper wrappers
Instructions:
1. Dip rice paper in warm water to soften.
2. Layer lettuce, cucumber, and herbs in the center.
3. Roll tightly and serve with dipping sauce — peanut, soy-lime, etc.
Jalapeno & Cheese Chicken Brats from Bar 5 Meats
Chicken brats from Bar 5 Meats
Optional: buns, mustard, or any condiment
Instructions:
1. Grill brats over medium heat until cooked through — internal temp 165°F
2. Serve on a bun or with grilled spring veggies.