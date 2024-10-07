Erica Campbell and “The Mastectomy I Always Wanted”
Erica Campbell joins Minnesota Live to help highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Erica is now cancer-free and wants to help other women in the early stages of a diagnosis with her book "The Mastectomy I Always Wanted".
