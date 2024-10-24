Emma’s Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treats
KSTP news producers Emma Wilson gives us her recipe for brown butter rice krispie treats.
Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treat Bars
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. butter (1 cup) (plus softened butter for greasing & pressing into pan)
- 20 oz. marshmallows (2 bags)
- 5 oz. mini marshmallows (1/2 bag)
- 1 TB vanilla or vanilla bean paste
- 7 cups Rice Krispie cereal
- 1 TB flakey salt
Preparation Instructions:
- Grease pan 9×13 pan with butter, set aside
- Gently stir together Rice Krispie cereal and mini marshmallows, set aside
- Melt the butter in a large pan over medium-low heat
- Continue to heat butter, stirring occasionally until butter starts to bubble, foam and eventually milk solids brown
- Remove pan from heat
- Quickly and vigorously stir in remaining 2 bags of marshmallows and vanilla until marshmallows are mostly melted and combined with butter (should take about 5 minutes)
- Gently stir in Rice Krispie cereal and mini marshmallows
- Once mixture is fully combined, press into pan
- Sprinkle flakey salt all over top surface
- Cover and let set
- Cut, serve and enjoy!