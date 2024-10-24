Emma’s Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treats

By KSTP

KSTP news producers Emma Wilson gives us her recipe for brown butter rice krispie treats.

Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treat Bars

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. butter (1 cup) (plus softened butter for greasing & pressing into pan)
  • 20 oz. marshmallows (2 bags)
  • 5 oz. mini marshmallows (1/2 bag)
  • 1 TB vanilla or vanilla bean paste
  • 7 cups Rice Krispie cereal
  • 1 TB flakey salt

Preparation Instructions:

  • Grease pan 9×13 pan with butter, set aside
  • Gently stir together Rice Krispie cereal and mini marshmallows, set aside
  • Melt the butter in a large pan over medium-low heat
  • Continue to heat butter, stirring occasionally until butter starts to bubble, foam and eventually milk solids brown
  • Remove pan from heat
  • Quickly and vigorously stir in remaining 2 bags of marshmallows and vanilla until marshmallows are mostly melted and combined with butter (should take about 5 minutes)
  • Gently stir in Rice Krispie cereal and mini marshmallows
  • Once mixture is fully combined, press into pan
  • Sprinkle flakey salt all over top surface
  • Cover and let set
  • Cut, serve and enjoy!