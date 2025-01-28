Emergency Go-Bag

By KSTP

Kevin Reed, the Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Minnesota, tells us what we should have prepared in a go-bag in case of an emergency.

What to pack in a go-bag:

  • Water and non-perishable food for several days
  • Extra cell phone battery or charger
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive NOAA Weather Radio tone alerts and extra batteries
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Can open — if kit contains canned food
  • Local maps
  • Infant formula and diapers
  • Pet food, water, and supplies for your pet
  • Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a portable waterproof container
  • Cash and change
  • Prescription medications and glasses
  • Emergency reference material such as a first aid book or information from www.ready.gov
  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider additional bedding if you live in a cold-weather climate
  • Complete change of clothing including a long sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes. Consider additional clothing if you live in a cold-weather climate
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizer
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates and disposable utensils, paper towels
  • Paper and pencil
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children