Elizabeth visits The Black Radish – an urban farm in Minneapolis selling produce through a CSA program, directly to restaurants and connecting young people in the city to agriculture.

Currently The Black Radish urban farm has an amazing opportunity to double their farmable land. A few blocks from their patchwork of land there is 12,000 square feet of land for sale. Thankfully, the current landowners want The Black Radish to purchase the land and are holding the land until August 1st. This land will allow them to double production plus make space to teach youth urban farming. Urban farming is incredibly important and at the same time it is very hard for urban farmers to acquire land so this land acquisition will secure the farm’s future for years to come.

Greener Pastures is a 501c3 nonprofit based in Minneapolis, MN working to build a better food system through the power of positive visual storytelling arts.

